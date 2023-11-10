Vladimir Tenev Sells 83,333 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $800,830.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,297.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,201.15.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $799,996.80.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $897,507.18.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,799 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,834,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,110,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,688,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,312,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,981,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,337,000 after acquiring an additional 943,515 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

