Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. 664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on VNNVF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vonovia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Vonovia
Vonovia Stock Down 0.6 %
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vonovia
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.