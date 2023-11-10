Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.52. 664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on VNNVF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Vonovia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

