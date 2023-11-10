Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Cut to $285.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAT. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.00.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $253.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $353.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waters

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

