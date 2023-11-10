Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,544 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $156,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,021 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 54,981 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,214,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $140.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,319,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,145 shares of company stock valued at $25,278,008 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

