WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Trading Down 1.4%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

WCF Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10.

Get WCF Bancorp alerts:

WCF Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WCF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.