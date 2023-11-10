Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.66). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAWN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

DAWN opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $975.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -1.83. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,948,426.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,948,426.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,586 shares of company stock worth $63,562. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

