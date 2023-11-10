Wedbush Comments on CoreCivic, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CoreCivic stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 561,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CoreCivic news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,696.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,422.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $236,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

