Wedbush Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $36.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 117.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XNCR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Get Xencor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XNCR

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.70. Xencor has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. Xencor’s revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xencor by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Xencor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period.

About Xencor

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.