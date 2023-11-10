Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target to $17.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

TGNA opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. TEGNA has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.64.

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,191,000 after acquiring an additional 58,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 108,825 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

