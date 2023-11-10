WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases 902 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.34.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $360.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.35 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

