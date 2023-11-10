Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Western Forest Products traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 229264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of C$212.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

