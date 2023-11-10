Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.14.

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WAB

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WAB opened at $111.36 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the second quarter worth about $263,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.