Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Sells 8,991 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $99,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,697,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

