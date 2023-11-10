William Blair Comments on 10x Genomics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 10x Genomics in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.97) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.84). The consensus estimate for 10x Genomics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TXG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,753,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,385,000 after acquiring an additional 151,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after acquiring an additional 446,601 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,076,000 after acquiring an additional 382,501 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $171,995.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,558,177.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,362.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $171,995.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,558,177.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,155 shares of company stock worth $892,624. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

