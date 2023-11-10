William Blair Comments on Ameresco, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

AMRC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $217,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $87,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,507 shares of company stock worth $665,790. 41.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 58.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ameresco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

