William Blair Comments on EverQuote, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.18). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVER. B. Riley increased their price target on EverQuote from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ EVER opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $274.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.03. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 10.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.