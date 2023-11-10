William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research note issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.65.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veracyte by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $10,440,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

