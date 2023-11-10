William Blair Weighs in on Repligen Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Repligen in a report released on Monday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.55.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $212.17.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,759,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

