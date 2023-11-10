WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Shares Up 0.4%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.46 and last traded at $39.17. Approximately 193,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 218,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHDG. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 313,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,170,000.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

