Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.88.
WIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com
Wix.com Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:WIX opened at $86.65 on Friday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $70.28 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -78.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.98.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
