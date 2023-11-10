Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wizz Air from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,150 ($26.54) to GBX 1,800 ($22.22) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,950 ($48.76) to GBX 3,700 ($45.67) in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

WZZZY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

