Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.69% from the company’s previous close.

XNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.56.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XNCR

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xencor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,467,000 after acquiring an additional 153,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xencor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 124,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xencor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.