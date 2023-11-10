Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $46.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 1408826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

XENE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 560,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average is $37.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.