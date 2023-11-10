Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.37. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Grab’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. Citigroup upped their target price on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRAB

About Grab

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.