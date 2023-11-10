Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after purchasing an additional 170,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,317,000 after purchasing an additional 84,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 50,498 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE AHH opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $905.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $13.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.42%.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality multifamily, office, and retail properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

