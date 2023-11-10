Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 927,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $10,374,976.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at $95,754,676.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 72,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $662,865.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,886.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 927,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $10,374,976.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,557,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,754,676.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,491 shares of company stock worth $759,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $495.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

