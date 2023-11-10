Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,180.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Performance

Thryv stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $652.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.01. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thryv

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thryv

Thryv Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.