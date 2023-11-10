Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $382,000 Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

PFBC opened at $60.69 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $875.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.48% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.68%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

