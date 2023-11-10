Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $391,000 Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SpartanNash worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $235,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.14%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

