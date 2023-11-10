Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $941,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $739,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

ANIP stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,061.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $360,662.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,042,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,242,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,061.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,976 shares of company stock worth $22,616,796. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Further Reading

