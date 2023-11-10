Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.12. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.14 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 282.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

RGNX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.