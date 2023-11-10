Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,650,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 429,477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,150,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,774 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $1,333,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,240.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 594,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,789,584 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCW. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCW

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

MCW stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

About Mister Car Wash

(Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.