Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $412,000 Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPNT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,807,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,346,000 after buying an additional 1,705,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 16.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 566,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 206.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 693,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 467,522 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Finally, Sonic GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

SiriusPoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPNT opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.