Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 107,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.