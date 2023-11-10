Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $421,000 Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDS. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE:WDS opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

