Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $423,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 618.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

