Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Southside Bancshares worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

In related news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,609.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southside Bancshares news, Director John F. Sammons, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,609.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared C. Green sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $49,633.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,397.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBSI shares. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

SBSI stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $827.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

