Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 441 Shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 44,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KKR. StockNews.com lowered Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.97.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Stock Down 0.2 %

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51. The company has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.77.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

