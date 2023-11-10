Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.7% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 15.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RGR stock opened at $44.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a market cap of $783.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Insider Transactions at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares in the company, valued at $915,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $115,830. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

