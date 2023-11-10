Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Universal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Universal by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Universal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UVV. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

Universal Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UVV stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.26%.

About Universal

(Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.