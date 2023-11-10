Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 8.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 60,157 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $890,323.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 210,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,685.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 60,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $890,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,685.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 14,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 166,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,606. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $972.07 million, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $295.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

