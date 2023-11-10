Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

