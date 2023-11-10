Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 220 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in POSCO by 56.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its position in POSCO by 29.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in POSCO by 46.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

POSCO stock opened at $87.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $133.09.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKX. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on POSCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

