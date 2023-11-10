Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brookline Bancorp worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,012,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,327,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 930,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,055,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 587,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,712,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,984,000 after purchasing an additional 371,124 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $751.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRKL

Brookline Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.