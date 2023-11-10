Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 3,914 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 6,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,118. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,104.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,118. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $237,210 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

