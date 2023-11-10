Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:BDN opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $653.97 million, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -857.14%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

