Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 796 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $5,568,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $4,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 47.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $919.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $406.28 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 3.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 264.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RILY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $1,182,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,748,773 shares in the company, valued at $319,284,450.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.