Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $23,880,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $657.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $163.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ETD shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.



