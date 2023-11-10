Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 952 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,086 shares of company stock worth $2,056,992. Insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

NYSE SAH opened at $48.56 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.29%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

