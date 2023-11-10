Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTGT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TechTarget by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TechTarget by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TechTarget Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.69 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.